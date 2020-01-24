A Marsa-based company has had its application to store used cooking oil approved by the environmental regulator.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said on Friday it had approved the application to vary and renew an integrated prevention and pollution control permit (IPPC) submitted by Waste Oil Co. Ltd.

The permit variation considered related to the storage of used cooking oil collected from households and commercial premises.

Waste Oil Co. Ltd. is a waste management facility permitted for the "Collection,

storage and separation of waste oils from commercial, domestic and shipping operations prior to export; On-site treatment of waste water generated from treatment of waste oils."

The company, which has been operational since 2011, was seeking to extend its operations to store up to 4500 litres of used cooking oil in sealed containers.

The ERA said the permit covers a number of environmental obligations which the holder is to fulfil throughout its validity.