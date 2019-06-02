A man, who admitted to stealing from a Marsa dance school last week, was handed a suspended sentence and advised to seek help rather than make his personal situation worse.

Joseph Buttigieg, a 45-year old Marsa resident, was charged with breaking into the school during the night of June 21, stealing, damaging third party property as well as relapsing.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja, the man confirmed his guilty plea, stating that he was certain of his admission.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, declared the accused guilty, handing down an 18-month jail term suspended for three years.

“If there are problems, solve them. Don’t create more. There is help available for you,” was the Court’s final word of advice, further warning the man of the consequences he would face if court conditions were to be breached.