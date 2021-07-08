The Marsa footbridge, built without a planning permit, has yet to be made accessible to the public despite Infrastructure Malta saying it had forged ahead with the works without permission because these were an “emergency”.

On Monday, the planning ombudsman chastised Infrastructure Malta and the Planning Authority for misusing a provision of the law – that allows emergency roadworks without a permit – when building the Marsa pedestrian bridge.

The ombudsman said the project went against the spirit of the law as there was no emergency to carry out the project in question.

While the infrastructure agency had justified the works by classifying it as an emergency to remove a safety risk to pedestrians, a visit by Times of Malta showed that the footbridge is still not accessible to pedestrians.

In fact, Times of Malta spotted various pedestrians dangerously crossing the busy road by walking through oncoming traffic.

Access to the stairs that lead to the bridge remains blocked with a metal gate and a lift has yet to be installed. When Times of Malta visited, there were no signs explaining why access to the bridge was still blocked.

In October, when the first of several similar footbridges forming part of the Marsa Junction project had started being built, Infrastructure Malta had repeatedly advertised the works, with videos of the process shared on social media.

Infrastructure Malta released footage showing the footbridge being lifted into place in February.

Times of Malta visited the footbridge on Wednesday. Video: Matthew Mirabelli and Karl Andrew Micallef

Times of Malta visited the area again on Wednesday to speak to pedestrians who were dangerously trying to make their way from one side to the other by crossing the busy road. While on site, six pedestrians could be seen making their way through the busy traffic lanes and then climbing over steel crash barriers.

Before attempting to cross the road, one pedestrian expressed his disappointment that the footbridge is not yet complete. He said pedestrians like him have no other option but to take this dangerous route to get to the other side.

“I have nearly been run over two or three times while trying to cross the road. This bridge needs to be finished soon,” he said.

Another man, who spent three minutes waiting at a steel crash barrier before crossing, said that, once the bridge is finished, it will be much safer for people who cross the road daily.

“The cars drive very fast in this area and it can be very dangerous. There are traffic lights further down the road but most people cross here, so when the bridge is ready it will be much safer,” he said.

Workers present at the footbridge at the time were engaged on adding staircase railings. They said that works on the bridge have not been completed yet, adding that more time was needed to finish the job.

Infrastructure Malta reacts

In a statement, Infrastructure Malta said the project was proceeding as planned and would provide a safer walking and cycling route between Marsa and Qormi.

"The agency launched the construction of the first phase of this project as soon as the necessary resources became available late last year, in consultation with the planning authorities.

"Such structures normally take between 12 and 18 months to complete, and the development of this new Marsa-Qormi bridge is proceeding as planned, without any delays."

It said the 30m steel bridge over It-Tigrija Road was the "first phase" of the project and would remove a "critical safety risk".

"After constructing the bridge towers and lifting its deck in place earlier this year, the agency continued other related works, including mechanical and electrical works, the fabrication and installation of railings and other finishes.

"The first safe pedestrian connection of the project, via the bridge's staircases, will be opened next week, as per original project plans.

"This will end the current safety risk along this route."

It said elevators would then be installed to make the project accessible to all.

Meanwhile, a second phase of the project is under way, which includes a second bridge to replace the existing zebra crossing at the one-lane off-slip conecting it-Tigrija Road's southbound carriage with Dicembru 13 road, towards Valletta.