Marsa FC announced that the club’s committee have tendered their resignation en bloc following a number of sanctions that have hit the Challenge League club’s promotion bid.

Earlier this month, the Malta Football Association have decided to dock Marsa FC two points after their goalkeeper Dorian Bugeja was handed a three-year ban after was found guilty of assaulting assistant referee Mitchell Scerri during the club’s 2-1 defeat to Pietá Hotspurs.

The penalty have all but jeopardised the club’s hopes of promotion as they slipped to fourth place in the standings on 33 points, three adrift of the second-placed Hotspurs. The top two teams from the division are promoted to the Premier League.

“After internal discussions that were held by the Marsa FC committee it was decided that the committee should resign en bloc,” the club said in a statement.

