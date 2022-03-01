The Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner went down heavily on three Marsa FC players for assaulting match officials during their respective matches in the BOV Challenge League and the Youth League last weekend.

Goalkeeper Dorian Bugeja was handed a three-year ban from competitive football after he was found guilty of assaulting assistant referee Mitchell Mallia during last weekend’s league match against Pieta Hotspurs which the latter won 2-1.

According to the match report, Bugeja was punished as after he was shown the red card he assaulted assistant referee Mallia by “kicking with his studs up his abdominals with the consequence of inflicting injury.”

On the other hand, Marsa youth players Liam Stewart and Oretan Galea also received hefty bans after being found guilty of violent conduct against players and match officials during their Section C match against Tarxien Rainbows.

