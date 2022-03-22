Marsa FC players have issued a statement where they are asking the real reason why the club have failed to abide by their promises over unpaid wages that date back to the start of the season.

The Challenge League side has been passing through some tough times from a financial point of view this season with the club’s administration, spearheaded by president Francesco Ruggeri, failing to honour his contracts with his players since last September.

But despite these problems the teams continued to perform and are still in the running to reach the pre-season goal of winning promotion to the Premier League with the team currently third in Section B on 35 points, one point adrift of second-placed Pieta Hotspurs and one clear of Tarxien Rainbows with just two matches to go till the end of the season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta

https://sportsdesk.com.mt/2022/03/22/marsa-fc-players-seek-answers-over-unpaid-wages/