1970-71 was the best season in the history of Marsa FC.

Being newly promoted from the Second Division, they were not considered favourites for the honours.

The Red-Blues, however, surprised everyone with their enthusiastic and rather, skillful football and in the end, they only just missed winning the championship.

Marsa started with a surprising but fully deserved 3-0 victory over Valletta.

This was only the start, and as the season progressed, they established themselves as the main challengers for the championship.

