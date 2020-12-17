The contractors who laid asphalt on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass and Blue Grotto avenue have been ordered to redo the works at their own expense.

Infrastructure Malta (IM) said on Thursday that the roadworks on the bypass in Qormi and the avenue in Żurrieq had failed quality testing and did not follow surface regularity standards.

Works will be carried out on Thursday (today) night and on Monday as follows:

Marsa-Ħamrun bypass: the southbound lanes of this road’s flyover will be closed from 7pm to 5am on Thursday night. Follow signs to a short diversion down the flyover’s southbound off-slip to the roundabout beneath and up the on-slip in the same direction.

IM said the affected area is a short stretch on the southbound bridge and will be reopened as soon as works are concluded.

Blue Grotto avenue: part of this road between Żurrieq and Qrendi will be closed in both directions, from 7pm to 5am on Monday. Follow diversion signs to nearby roads.

New slip roads and lanes joining the main artery of the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass were opened in September. The bypass is part of the TEN-T network and, according to IM, this €2.25 million project should improve the efficiency of this artery as well as connections between Birkirkara, Santa Venera, Qormi, Ħamrun and Marsa.