The following streets will be closed in connection with the feast of Santa Venera next Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28.



Saturday from 10pm to 11.30pm



Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass will be closed to vehicular traffic from Marsa which will be diverted from over the bridge near Quintano Food Products to the underpass leading to Ħal Qormi and to Santa Venera.



Vehicular traffic from Mrieħel bypass towards Marsa Ħamrun bypass will be diverted via the underpass leading to Santa Venera and Ħal Qormi



Sunday from 8pm to 10.30pm



Marsa-Ħamrun bypass will be closed to vehicular traffic from Marsa which will be diverted from over the bridge near Quintano Food Products to the underpass leading to Ħal Qormi and to Santa Venera.



Vehicular traffic from Mrieħel Py-Pass towards Marsa Ħamrun bypass will be diverted via the underpass leading to Santa Venera and Ħal Qormi.