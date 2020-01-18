All seven flyovers forming part of the €70 million Marsa Junction project are expected to be completed by the end of June, as works on the major road project continue at a steady pace.

Workers on Saturday began the process of lifting 14 30-metre beams weighing 38 tonnes each into place. The work would be completed that same day, Infrastructure Malta chief Frederick Azzopardi said.



A further 42 beams will be installed as part of the project in the coming weeks, he added, “to complete decks of the 4 flyovers we are opening by end June 2020”.

The EU-funded Marsa Junction project is rebuilding the thoroughfare – Malta’s busiest – with multiple flyovers and 12km of uninterrupted lanes, to alleviate traffic congestion along its routes.



Three of the project’s flyovers have been completed, with four more to go. An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson confirmed that the agency is expecting to have all seven flyovers finished and open to traffic by the end of June.

Work will then move on to build pedestrian bridges, cycle paths and landscaped areas. The project is expected to be completed in its entirety by the end of 2020.