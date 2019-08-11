Marsa Junction project workers poured a massive 277 tons of concrete on Thursday as they came one step closer to completing the roadworks project.



The mass of concrete will form the deck slab of a four-lane section that will serve as an intersection for three of the seven flyovers being built in the area.



Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi highlighted the works, which stretched into Thursday night, in posts on social media on Friday.

“Working 7 days a week to open these flyovers to road users soon,” he wrote on Twitter.



The first two flyovers, which will connect the Marsa area to Triq Garibaldi, are expected to be opened to motorists next month.

The massive project will see workers build both concrete and steel structure flyovers. Steel flyovers are made of three or four separate spans which are first lifted onto flyover pillars and then assembled to form single beams stretching more than 100 metres and weighing over 85 tons.



Infrastructure Malta has southbound diversions in place and an authority spokesman told Times of Malta that diversions were likely to change more frequently in the months to come, as progress on the project accelerated.

Motorists should keep to a 30km/h speed limit to ensure they were well-prepared for any route changes, the spokesman said.