A man who stands accused of murdering his landlords in Marsa late last year had to be escorted out of a courtroom after interrupting proceedings, complaining over the absence of his legal aid lawyer on Monday.

Iddrisu Faisal, a 34-year old Ghanaia, stands accused of the murder ofJoe Bartolo and partner Carmen Abela whom he allegedly attacked with a “metre long” bolt cutter at Triq it-Tigrija on October 15.

Monday's hearing of the compilation of evidence was first delayed by interpretation problems. The man who usually carried out interpretation duties was reluctant to do so, saying that he had not yet been paid for his services.

It turned out that the man had -since the start of the case - ended up behind bars after a prison sentence in his regard was put into effect when his appeal was deemed as having been abandoned.

AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden explained that this was a “unique situation” stemming from some prisons policy which did not allow inmates to carry out work in certain circumstances.

It was an administrative matter which would be tackled by the prosecution, the court was told.

After reassuring the interpreter that the issue would be taken up with the relative authorities, the man agreed to proceed, taking his seat next to the accused.

The sitting proceeded smoothly with prosecuting Inspector Elisia Scicluna recalling the scene she saw on site that Sunday morning shortly after being alerted by a colleague around 9:30am.

Looking inside the two-roomed building, she saw the victim lying on the floor just past the front door, blood all around them.

The alleged murder weapon, which had been wrested from the suspect’s grasp and placed inside a police Landrover, was a “large pair of metal scissors,” said Scicluna.

The suspected aggressor had just been caught by police after he went past a gate into a nearby fenced-off area housing a number of small trailers and garages.

The man was “very aggressive” and had to be tasered.

When the inspector asked him his name, the suspect replied, “Faisal.”

“He evidently understood English,” noted the inspector when testifying.

A magisterial inquiry kicked off and as various experts arrived at the crime scene, the victims were certified as lifeless.

Their relatives turned up too and it was Bartolo’s daughter who identified her father and his partner.

Two other victims, a brother and sister who were also tenants at the Marsa premises and who were also allegedly assaulted by Faisal, were escorted to Mater Dei Hospital.

Faisal was also taken to hospital as was normal procedure whenever police had to make use of a taser gun to arrest a person.

He was given notice of arrest and his legal rights when taken into the ambulance.

The following day, the suspect was discharged from hospital and escorted to police headquarters for interrogation.

After first turning down legal assistance, he then refused to cooperate and his stance remained unchanged when a legal aid lawyer was asked to attend the questioning session.

He then dropped to the floor, making it impossible for investigators to record his statement in time for his arraignment which took place later that evening.

“Even his lawyer said that he [Faisal] was acting,” remarked the inspector.

But the accused immediately piped up, saying that on that occasion he had wanted to know “what was happening to him.”

And the lawyer had told him that there was “no need to say anything.”

Today that lawyer was not present in court, complained the accused through his interpreter.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella explained that the court did not know why the lawyer was absent but in any case, his right to cross-examine witnesses was reserved.

The court would continue to hear the prosecution’s evidence and afterwards, Faisal could contact his lawyer to sort matters with him.

However, that explanation did not seem to satisfy the accused who continued to complain, growing increasingly agitated and ignoring the attempts of prison guards who instructed him to be silent.

As the interruption continued, the Magistrate finally ordered the guards to escort the accused out of the courtroom.

He stood up and went quietly, followed closely by the interpreter.

The inspector, who was interrupted just before she could wrap up her testimony, finished off her account.

The case continues next month.

AG lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Kaylie Bonett are prosecuting together with Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Wayne Camilleri.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat is legal aid counsel.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are appearing parte civile.