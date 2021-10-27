MARSA 1

QRENDI 0

Last season, Marsa emerged as one of the dominant forces of the Challenge League, as under Ivan Zammit, the side cruised past opponents into the top spot with Pembroke Athleta being the only challengers for the division’s honours.

However, their promotion bid was thwarted by the league’s failure to reach 75% completion of league fixtures forcing the MFA to declare the championship null due to the COVID-19 pandemic

That fate inevitably brought huge changes within Marsa FC with the club deciding to overhaul the squad and Zammit making way for Italian mentor Enzo Potenza.

Speaking after the Times of Malta after the team’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Qrendi, the former Floriana coach said he admitted that the difficulty lies within understanding how to gel the players together.

“The difficulty is to understand what we can do together, to create a good group and understand the strengths and weaknesses of each player,” Potenza said.

