Challenge League leaders Marsa went three points clear at the top of the table after beating Swieqi 2-0 on Sunday at the Centenary Stadium.

The match against fourth-placed Swieqi United had looked to be a tough battle, however, it was Marsa who took charge from the outset and were repaid with a goal on either side of the half.

Marsa forward Lydon Micallef, one of the protagonists in Sunday’s match, with a goal and an assist, will be looking forward to being back in the highest division of Maltese football since his move to Marsa from Balzan last year.

“I think it was a very good collective performance, and we all fought for each other,” Micallef told the Times of Malta.

“We played against a very good team with a chance to end up in the top two and get promotion to the Premier League. But I think we had a great game and we were good as a team – this makes you feel better about the result.

“I’m very happy with my assist and goal and I believe that if we continue playing like this, we have a very big chance to win the league”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta