It is common knowledge that the Challenge League has always been a highly-competitive league.
This season, competition has been at its best, considering that a number of players with Premier League experience have also joined the second tier of Maltese football.
As a result, one may imply that the level of play has increased, and the perfect example was indeed Marsa’s 1-1 draw against Tarxien Rainbows over the weekend.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us