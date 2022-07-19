The Marsa Scouts Pipes & Drums, a band within the Marsa Scouts Group, is currently participating in the Basel Tattoo 2022.

The annual military tattoo show, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, sees international military bands, display teams, popular musicians and tattoo formations in Basel, Switzerland.

About 1,000 performers from various countries, including South Africa, Australia, Scotland and India, are taking part.

The Marsa group is performing as part of the Massed Pipes & Drums, alongside nine other bands.

Shows are taking place daily until Saturday, July 23. A street parade was held in Basel last Saturday, with over 100,000 spectators lined along the route.

This is the second time Marsa Scouts Pipes & Drums are participating in this event since 2018.