The BOV Challenge League produced an exciting finale to the opening phase of this year’s championship as six teams battled for the final three spots in the Top Six.

Marsa, Senglea Athletic and Pieta’ Hotspurs secured crucial victories last weekend to join Żabbar St Patrick, Melita and Żurrieq in the Top Six and will have the opportunity to fight for one of the two promotion spots for the Premier League next season.

Marsa, under the charge of Orosco Anonam, have gone through a topsy-turvy first part of the season which saw the team struggle with injuries and as a result, drop some valuable points which put their ambitions for a Top Six berth in doubt.

However, the team managed to steady the ship with crucial victories over leaders Żabbar and Luxol St Andrews with an identical 4-1 scoreline before finishing the job with a dramatic 1-0 win over Luqa St Andrews, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner.

