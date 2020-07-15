Some 700 solar panels are to be installed at the abattoir in Marsa in a €250,000 investment to maximise the production of electricity using the least possible space, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to the slaughterhouse, the prime minister said that as part of the government’s vision for Malta to become carbon-neutral by 2050, the abattoir will also invest in another important project completely halting the use of heavy fuel oil.

He said 60 renewal and renovation projects had been undertaken at the slaughterhouse in an investment of €8 million in the past five years.