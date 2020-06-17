A project to redevelop existing facilities into a comprehensive sports hub in Marsa will see a €9 million investment in weightlifting, netball and gymnastics facilities.

The project, which was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Clifton Grima, will see around 60,000 square metres of the facilities developed into an international level sports hub.

These plans will also see the restoration of a structure known simply as the ‘1903’ building, opposite the Marsa Athletics track, a historic building currently being used by the Malta Rugby Football Union as a headquarters.

Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima and Sport Malta chief executive Mark Cutajar. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Restoration plans for the 1903 building will see it redeveloped into office space for both the Rugby Union as well as the Netball Federation and will include a restaurant and storage facilities.

Grima said that the project was part of a plan to expand the Marsa Sports Complex into four distinct zones, for multiple sports disciplines to be practiced.

The plan was to increase the number of facilities available to the public without taking up additional land, Grima noted, and said that the existing space would be utilized as smartly as possible, by re-constructing existing courts on the roofs of planned structures.

The other planned zones will include a horse racing track, stables, and other facilities related to equestrian sports while another will incorporate a golf course with a golf academy, which will include facilities related to tennis, squash and cricket.

The '1903' building which will be renovated. Photo: Jonathan Borg