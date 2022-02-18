Family and friends of the Nepali food-delivery motorcyclist killed when a lorry overturned in Marsa want answers on why the accident happened.

Ajay Shrestha

Devastated by the senseless death of the young man, the relatives and friends of 28-year-old Ajay Shrestha are also calling for the fast release of his body for repatriation so that loved ones back home can start the Hindu funeral ritual.

The 13-day ritual centres around releasing the soul from the body through cremation, to allow for reincarnation.

Shrestha died on Wednesday morning when the lorry’s load of scrap metal and a lamppost hit his Kymco Agility motorbike as he was driving his food delivery motorcycle in the opposite direction on Aldo Moro Road. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Close family friend Aryan Khanal in Nepal spoke about the shock experienced by relatives and friends who learnt the news of Shrestha’s death through Facebook.

Shrestha was killed by metal that fell off the toppled truck on Aldo Moro road. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

“I did not sleep last night. His parents and his friends here in Nepal are very, very sad. His parents were so happy when he left to Malta in 2018 to build a future. He was working and this should not have happened,” he said.

“We want to know how it happened. Who will be held responsible for this?” he questioned.

Victim was planning to visit Nepal

He said he last spoke to Shrestha a few weeks ago when he told him he would be going to visit.

Shrestha – known as AJ to friends – had moved to Malta for work in 2018 and was living with Nepali friends in Msida. He celebrated his 28th birthday just last week. Shrestha was a cricket player and coach.

In our religion we have a funeral ritual that takes 13 days and it can only start when the body is present

Meanwhile Shrestha’s friend and colleague in Malta Suraj Khadka said that this was a shock to the Nepali community in Malta, who are trying to help repatriate the body to Shrestha’s hometown Gulariya.

Since there is no Nepal Embassy in Malta, the Non-Residence Nepali Association Malta is in contact with counterparts in London.

“In our religion we have a funeral ritual that takes 13 days and it can only start when the body is present. We were told that the release of the body can take up to two weeks. This is a long time.

“We urge the authorities to try to release his body before so that we can start this important ritual,” Suraj said.

Autopsy expected today

The Hindu faith centres on reincarnation and Hindu funeral rituals help each person through this transition. They believe that the soul of the deceased stays attached to its body even after its demise, and by cremating the body, it can be set free.

The funeral ritual usually starts with a viewing of the body before it is cremated. Following the cremation, the bereaved mourn for 13 days. During this time, it is customary for families to have a picture of their loved one displayed in the house, adorned with a garland of flowers.

The scene of the accident on Wednesday, with the victim’s helmet and carrier bag lying on the ground. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Johann Camilleri, from Camilleri Funeral Directors International, which specialises in repatriation of bodies and is handling Shrestha's case, explained that the body can only be sent to Nepal once it is released by the magistrate carrying out the inquiry.

Sources said an autopsy should be carried out today as part of the inquiry to establish the exact cause of death.

Camilleri said he was hoping the release would take place by end of next week. Following that, about three days were needed to sort out the paperwork before the body was sent to Nepal.

The repatriation, expected to cost about €5,000, is being funded by members of the Nepal community who are setting up a fundraiser together with food delivery company Bolt.

They also hope to get part of the costs covered by insurance, explained Bhuwan Aryal, president of the Malta-Nepal Community.

The Nepali community in Malta held a vigil in his honour on the crash site on Wednesday evening.