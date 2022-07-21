Marsa FC have always been in the shadow of Ħamrun Spartans. The proximity of the two districts have always made it easy for youngsters from Marsa to seek riper pastures in Ħamrun.

However, the junior club also had its bright moments. 1955-56 was one of those seasons.

The first team in Marsa was formed in 1919 by Neriku Azzopardi. The team was called Marsa United and its first president was the Marquis Barbaro.

The secretary was Ġuże` Goggi and the treasurer Gejtu Saliba. The club’s premises were somewhere at Timber Wharf.As far as we know, the club played its first game in April 1919 was against HMS Clematis. This friendly game ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the 1920’s Marsa United represented the district in the league but after a while it disappeared from the scene completely.

In 1934, another team was formed in Marsa. This side had a slow start but slowly it developed into quite a competitive team.

Marsa FC made its competitive debut on October 14, 1934 against Hibernians. They lost the game 2-0 but they continued to compete in the league until the war stopped the game in Malta.

After the war, the team was reformed and in 1947 they joined the Third Division.

In 1952 Marsa were promoted to the Second Division.

