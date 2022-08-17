Marsaskala ended their campaign with a clean slate when they beat Valletta yesterday in the second match of the Play-Off series to add the First Division league title after winning the Knock-Out earlier this month.

Three goals to the good inside the first eight minutes, Marsaskala looked in better shape as Joe Cremona saw his Valletta side mess things up with a series of unforced errors.

Yet, it had not been so rosy for Arpad Babay’s men after they went into a 4-1 lead.

Valletta looked sharper in the second session as their comeback, mainly through the opportunism of Daniel Paolella and Zach Micallef, helped them to reduce the arrears to just one goal.

