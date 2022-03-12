The Marsalforn breakwater project will happen if Labour is re-elected, Prime Minister Robert Abela promised Gozitans on Saturday evening.

Concerns had been raised about the plans in 2019, over fears that it would completely enclose the bay and be used as a guise to turn it into a yacht marina.

Speaking during a Labour event, Abela said a new PL government would also strive to have Cittadella listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

On the impact of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Abela pledged that any Maltese sectors impacted by the war would be supported by the government.

He said the government had already protected Malta from rising energy prices.

“We made a promise. Energy prices will remain stable. We kept our word about stable energy prices, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and now”, Abela said.

The prime minister also touched on the €5 million investment that led to the introduction of a fast-ferry service between Malta and Gozo.

He said the government was in discussions with the service’s private operators on how to further improve the service.

During the event, Abela gave a rundown of some of Labour’s proposed measures to improve life in Gozo, including incentives for businesses setting up shop there and a pledge to reduce traffic in Victoria.