Marsalforn seafront has been revamped thanks to a €3 million government investment.

The newly-completed project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Gozo minister Clint Camilleri.

The work followed-on the works done earlier at the inner harbour part of the bay, known as Il-Menqa.

The prime minister spoke on the government's commitment to creating more jobs in Gozo while Camilleri said this project was an example of how the island's tourism offering was being improved.

Much of the seafront has been rebuilt and pedestrianised in what the minister said was the most difficult change. New water culverts have been installed, and measures taken to prevent seawater damage during storms. New lighting and other utility services were laid before repaving.

He said an application has been submitted to the Planning Authority for the building of a new breakwater.