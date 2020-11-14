Upgrading works at the Marsalforn police station have been completed after a €130,000 investment.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said the works had transformed the police station from a state of abandonment to a modern facility ready to meet the demands it faced particularly during the summer months.

Works included the installation of a lift for accessibility purposes, as well as infrastructural and technological upgrades.

The minister said that while the government's priority was to have more police officers on the streets, it would continue its investment in police stations.

The police force is also being trained in how best to utilise these facilities.