A decision to widen the arterial road between Victoria and Marsalforn onto adjacent agricultural land was taken to eliminate dangerous bends and introduce pedestrian walkways and a cycle lane, the Gozo minister said on Wednesday.

Clint Camilleri was replying to parliamentary questions by Opposition MPs Chris Said and Kevin Cutajar.

He said that close to 200 trees will be removed or transplanted. Olive trees and other protected species such as oldea europea will be transplanted. Most other trees which are facing the axe are invasive species such as acacia, eucalyptus, nerium oleander and casuarina.

Some 120 indigenous will would be planted to compensate for those being uprooted.

The project, which is still pending before the Planning Authority has fuelled criticism by eNGOs in view of its environmental impact.

The Gozo minister said that works will take about 42 weeks and will also include a new road linking Triq Patri Gacintu Camenzuli and Triq Gorg Pisani. This new road will serve to bypass traffic away from Victoria centre.

Two bids have been submitted for the project, by Road Construction Limited for for €12.5 million and GP Gozo Consortium for €8.9 million.

Mr Camilleri said that the government opted to rebuild the road from scratch as parts of its are caving in or were in a very bad structural state including two old bridges.

Although the new road will have a single carriageway in either direction as at present, it will be designed to eliminate dangerous bends. Part of the cycling lane would be incorporated in a country road to eliminate use of agricultural land. The project also includes water reservoirs.

A remark by Mr Camilleri that 2 per cent of the overall cost would be met through EU funds, prompted questions from Dr Said later on during the sitting during the Budget Implementation Bill debate.

Dr Said remarked that such a low percentage made no sense at all. “Two percent barely justifies the administrative expense to submit the application to tap EU funds,” he said.