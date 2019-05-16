On Sunday, all those students who have acquired their Heritage Malta Passport Visa are invited to attend an exclusive tour of a fougasse and the Qolla l-Bajda battery, both located in Marsalforn.

The visa is given to students once they collect 10 different stamps in their passport during visits to 10 different Heritage Malta sites and museums. Two adults may accompany each student for this special occasion.

Although a fougasse might nowadays look just like a huge hole, in the past it was used as a weapon against the enemy while approaching land from the sea.

Acting as a sort of mortar, the hollow of the fougasse was filled with stones and gunpowder. The stones turned into projectiles when the gunpowder was lit, damaging vessels or killing people when they hit target.

The Qolla l-Bajda Battery overlooks the inlets of Qbajjar and Xwejni. It was constructed by the Order of St John between 1715 and 1716 as one of a series of coastal fortifications around the coasts of the Maltese Islands.

This event offers a unique opportunity to visit one of the few remaining fougasses and learn about the military role of Marsalforn during the time of the Order of St John. The event, which is free of charge, is open only to Heritage Malta Passport Visa holders.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis from all Heritage Malta sites and museums. No tickets will be sold on site and admission is subject to presenting pre-issued tickets, together with the Heritage Malta Passport and Visa.

The first tour starts at 9am while the last tour starts at noon. Each tour lasts 50 minutes.

For more information visit www.heritagemalta.org or the official Facebook page.