A small bay in Marsascala has been reopened to the public after being beefed up with additional sand.

Fajtata Bay underwent sand renourishment as part of a Tourism Ministry project to enlarge beaches across Malta, by dredging sand from the sea floor and adding it to the bay.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi announced the plans earlier this month, citing Balluta Bay, Birżebbuġa’s St George’s Bay and Għar l-Aħmar in Marsaxlokk as three areas earmarked for sand renourishment.

Balluta Bay and St George's Bay have since been bolstered with more sand, with Għar l-Aħmar expected to undergo similar treatment very soon.

When the project was first announced, plans to upgrade Fajtata were still being studied by the Environmental Regulator, a ministry spokesperson said.

As well as sand renourishment, Fajtata Bay now boasts showers and recycling bins, with authorities having also spruced up the general area, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

Sand dredging was done following recommendations from the Environment and Resources Authority to ensure the least possible environmental damage, the ministry said.