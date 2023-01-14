On January 15, St Anne parish church, in Marsascala, is once again organising the feast of Santo Niño, a traditional Filipino feast celebrating the early years of Jesus.

At 10.30am, there will be a procession with the statue of Santo Niño (Child Jesus), followed by mass in English at the parish church. Afterwards, there will be a small programme of activities, which includes traditional food and dance by the Filipino community.

During the event, one can learn about the work carried out by Missio Malta in the Philippines. A group of missionaries will be travelling to the Philippines in early February, where they will work on an eco-agricultural project and help in the reconstruction of a missionary home that was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 2021.

Donations are welcome on https://missio.org.mt/donate/projects/agriculture/ecofarm-philippines/.