Marsascala local council has asked the Lands Authority to demarcate areas where restaurants and cafes can take out their tables and chairs, and to act on illegalities.

The council’s request follows a meeting with the Marsascala Residents’ Network, which over the past months has been raising concerns over encroachment by eateries across the locality.

The residents claim that businesses are taking pavements away from pedestrians, often illegally, making them difficult to navigate especially for those with pushchairs or mobility issues.

They fear Marsascala will suffer the same fate as other localities such as Sliema and Marsaxlokk, which have lost stretches of public promenade to businesses.

Following their appeals, action was taken to remove one kiosk that had been set up in a public parking area and another illegal structure built on the pavement in front of another eatery.

In keeping up pressure in the locality to ensure businesses respect public space, the network earlier this month raised the issue with the local council.

Following a meeting between the two, the council contacted the Lands Authority, asking it to take action to ensure access for residents, especially those using wheelchairs and pushchairs.

When the authority informed the council that it could get copies of encroachment permits from the local government department, the council insisted that it was the authority which was responsible for enforcement.

“Since permits are issued by the authority, enforcement should be carried out from your end. The council is asking for demarcations for tables and chairs and for the necessary enforcement,” it insisted in correspondence with the authority.