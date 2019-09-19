Former Marsascala Football Club president Cori Greenland was presented with the Gieħ Marsascala award for his untiring work in acquiring funds for the recently inaugurated football ground and club.

Greenland’s mother, Ursula, received the award on behalf of her son who was abroad. The presentation was made by Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja on Marsascala Day, which was held at St Anne Hall. Other awards were presented to various personalities.

Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja with Ursula Greenland who received the award on behalf of her son Cori.

The activities started off with a concelebrated Mass by the newly-elected Bishop of Peru, Mgr Giovanni Cefai, MSSP, at Marsascala parish church, followed by the blessing of animals.

Leading the congregation, who filled the church to greet Mgr Cefai were the locality’s mayor and councillors together with other parish entities.

In his simple, yet meticulous homily, Bishop Cefai thanked all those who have welcomed him and are helping his mission in Peru, where there is much poverty. He said love and peace were the fundamentals of life and although his people often lived in misery with suffering on their faces you could see a smile as peace reigned in their hearts. He augured that peace would reign in the hearts of the Maltese people.

After Mass, Mgr Cefai was presented with more €4,000 raised by Marsascala parishioners in aid of the bishop’s mission. Making a personal donation to Mgr Cefai was young Gabriel Abela of Marsascala who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Gabriel’s parents, Mario and Marcelle, are working to raise funds for their son, who will be flying to America in September 2020 to undergo major surgeries. Through their ‘Sunshine for Gabriel’ Facebook page they have received a lot of feedback and support from people in Malta and abroad.