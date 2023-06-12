Marsascala's Fajtata has been declared a 'Beach of Quality' after satisfying most criteria needed to obtain Blue Flag status.

Awarded locally by Nature Trust, the Blue Flag is given to beaches that are managed through sustainable beach operations and have an international standard in cleanliness, water quality, safety, and services.

Beaches must satisfy 100 per cent of the requirements to obtain Blue Flag status. Beaches that satisfy at least 70 per cent of the criteria are given 'pilot' status by the international body, with countries free to give such pilot Blue Flag beaches their own label.

Malta has chosen to award such bays a 'Beach of Quality' flag, with Fajtata the first to obtain that tag.

To obtain a Blue Flag, Fajtata will need to improve its accessibility provisions, introduce bins that allow for waste separation and increase its environmental awareness activities.

There are currently 12 bays in Malta and Gozo with Blue Flag status.

Nature Trust CEO Vincent Attard said awarding Fajtata beach the Beach of Quality award is a positive step forward.

Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja said it was an honour for the bay to be awarded for its high quality. He thanked all those in the local council that work hard to ensure the bay is kept in good condition.

A flag is hoisted at Fajtata beach, proclaiming it a 'beach of quality'. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said different entities in the tourism sector work to ensure that tourists are provided more "diverse products".

"We continue to work on the quality of our tourism products and ensure our beaches are of a high standard," the minister said.

Fajtata beach was most recently in the news for all the wrong reasons, due to an illegal kiosk occupying space in a public car park. The kiosk was removed after Times of Malta brought the issue to light - but reappeared weeks later, despite a Planning Authority enforcement notice.

The Fajtata kiosk that was removed last winter and reappeared weeks later. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In February, the PA said it was "reinvestigating" the case. It has not commented further.

The kiosk was fully operational on Monday morning, serving customers as the Tourism Minister hoisted Fajtata's Beach of Quality flag just metres away.

Malta's Blue Flag beaches:

• Fond Għadir

• St George's Bay

• Qawra Point Beach

• Buġibba Perched Beach

• Għadira Bay

• Golden Bay

• Għajn Tuffieħa

• Paradise Bay

• Westin Dragonara Beach Club

• Ramla l-Ħamra

• Ħondoq ir-Rummien

• Marsalforn