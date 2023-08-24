The old breakwater and nearby quays at the inner part of Marsascala Bay have been rebuilt through an investment of €1.9 million by Infrastructure Malta (IM).

This project, co-financed by the European Fund for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, commenced with the reconstruction of 140 metres of quays along Triq San Ġorġ, close to the Marsascala Parish Church, along the northern shore of the bay.

Decades of sea erosion scoured the quays' foundations, and their concrete surfaces were cracked and pitted. In recent years, parts of them collapsed into the sea. IM has now rebuilt them in a new, safer design, including a wave wall to protect pedestrians and adjacent buildings from rough seas, it said in a statement.

The project has been concluded. Photo: Clodagh O'Neill, DOI

The second phase of works included the consolidation and rebuilding of the 80-year-old breakwater that shelters this part of the bay.

While the subsea structure of the outer half of this 30-metre breakwater was still standing, the inner half was disintegrated and gradually failing.

The damaged sections were removed and the seabed levelled with large precast concrete blocks, up to the deck level, before it was infilled with concrete.

The agency embedded 16 concrete piles up to three storeys deep into the ground, before building a new concrete deck and a new wave wall. It completed the project with the installation of safety ladders and other navigational aids for mariners.

During an onsite visit, Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia spoke about the importance of further strengthening Malta’s maritime infrastructure as a key resource to economic development.

European Funds Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett noted that the project was carried out with the aid of the European Fund for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, which allowed Malta to invest around €23 million in the fishing industry and coastal communities helping them adapt to changing conditions in the sector and become economically resilient and ecologically sustainable.

Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said said the breakwater will provide fishermen better access to their vessels as well as better shelter for all boats anchored in this harbour.

IM is also rebuilding another breakwater in Buġibba. This project will develop the old breakwater into a new passenger terminal and extend this alternative mode of travel to other coastal locations in Malta.

Meanwhile, testing of electrical equipment at Boiler’s Wharf in Senglea is underway as part of the shore-to-ship project. The agency is developing the necessary infrastructure for vessels to switch off their gasoil or heavy fuel oil-fired engines and plug in to shoreside electricity while in port. This €33.2 million EU-funded investment will cut over 90% of air pollution that cruise liners and Ro-Ro ships produce when visiting Malta.