A restaurateur suspected of dealing drugs and money laundering has been granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Patrick Pullicino, a 54-year old Zabbar resident, was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine, cannabis and psychotropic substances, breaching money-laundering laws and recidivism.

He was further charged with having allegedly handled drugs within one hundred metres of a place frequented by youths and also with having failed to submit his tax returns for basis years 2015 to 2018.

Prosecuting Inspectors Justine Grech and Brian Paul Camilleri explained how the suspect had been targeted by a search and arrest warrant in September.

Officers searching his Marsascala restaurant had initially come across minimal amounts of cannabis at the bar. However, two persons had been abusing drugs whilst others had knocked at the door of the premises while the police were present, allegedly calling to buy drugs.

Officers from the Drugs Squad, accompanied by sniffer dogs, had returned to the premises.

This time, the dogs had sniffed out more drugs allegedly hidden behind a sink, Inspector Grech explained.

There were some 15 grams of cannabis grass, 47 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of cannabis resin and a substantial amount of cash, the Court was told.

A subsequent search at the man’s home had yielded more drugs and €235,000 in cash, €28,000 of which were found inside the premises while the rest were locked away inside a safe.

Following those searches, the man had been granted police bail while investigations continued.

“In his statements to the police, he did explain the origin of that cash, didn’t he?” asked defence lawyer Franco Debono, eliciting a reply in the affirmative.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the gravity of the offences, with the court being asked to impose stringent conditions in case it upheld the accused’s request.

The court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, granted bail against a deposit of €5,000, a personal guarantee of €20,000 and an order to sign the bail book every day.

The court also issued a freezing order upon all assets of the accused, save for an annual statutory allowance of €13,976.

Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Marion Camilleri were also defence counsel.