Marsascala road being resurfaced

The main road leading to Marsascala is being resurfaced all nights throughout this week, Infrastructure Malta announced on Facebook on Monday.

The agency said the work on part of Id-Dahla ta’ San Tumas Road between Zejtun and Marsascala will be held at night and the road will be closed in both directions between 7pm and 5am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

It urged motorists to follow diversion signs to nearby alternative routes. Bus routes 135 and 119 will also be diverted to nearby roads.