A man who tried to rob a Marsascala store on Friday evening ended up fleeing with just a few coins after facing resistance from the 70-year-old cashier.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the attempted robbery happened at a shop on Triq San Luqa at around 8.15pm.

The thief entered the store, grabbed a knife and threatened the cashier with it, ordering him to hand over money in the till.

But the cashier, 70 and from Tarxien, resisted and refused to give in to the thief’s demands. He was slightly injured in the altercation and subsequently received medical treatment at a nearby health centre.

The assailant ran away having stolen just a few coins, the police said.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is under way.