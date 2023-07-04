Marsaskala secured their Premier Division status after producing a last-ditch comeback to overcome Exiles 14-12 after having been three goals adrift before the start of the last session.

Arpad Babay’s side must have been relieved to prevail against Exiles in a match they kept fighting all the way to keep the result in the balance until the very end.

In a match dubbed as a must-win, Marsaskala lost their chief scorer Bence Batori at the end of the second session in a controversial decision. Yet, they delved deep into their fighting qualities to finally shake off Exiles’ stern challenge.

Exiles pulled the strings in the opening session and conducted the scoreline early on. A three-goal kickstart, with two coming from Valentino Gallo, was cut back to 3-2.

