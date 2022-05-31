Marsaskala Heat are the new Under 15 hockey champions after they beat Qormi Daikin 4-3 in their final match of the season. The Sea Southsiders had a positive campaign and were consistent throughout the season to clinch the title.

In another match from the Under 15 league, GREE Sliema Hotsticks beat Trust Payment Floriana Young Stars 4-0.

Meanwhile, GREE Sliema Hotsticks joined Qormi Daikin in the first place of the Hockey 9s standings after dominating the same opponents 5-1.

The Blues were motivated to finish the season in a good way and they found the back of the net thanks to Chris Agius, Emile Borg, Julian Zahra, Alessandro Amore and Luca Runza with Shawn Dimech reducing the score for his team.

