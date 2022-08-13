In the First Division final on Saturday, any comparisons with the epic contest between Premier Division’s San Giljan and Sliema would be superfluous as Marskala thrashed Valletta 7-1.

The relative dearth of goals, eight in all, added to the low-profile texture of the match, even considering that the difference between the teams on paper was not all that pronounced.

It was all square before the change of ends as both sessions produced little excitement.

David Pace Lupi exploited a gap in Valletta’s defence as Marsaskala nosed ahead at the end of the third session.

