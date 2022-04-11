Marsaxlokk secured promotion to the Premier League when they crushed Vittoriosa Stars 6-0 to secure second spot in the Challenge League Section A.

The southerners were looking to join section champions Pembroke Athleta in the top-flight next season but needed to secure all three points from their match against Vittoriosa Stars and leapfrog Żejtun Corinthians in second place, after the latter completed their commitments last weekend.

Marsaxlokk looked determined to settle the issue early on and raced into a four-goal lead inside the first 34 minutes of the match.

