Marsaxlokk secured promotion to the Premier League when they crushed Vittoriosa Stars 6-0 to secure second spot in the Challenge League Section A.

The southerners were looking to join section champions Pembroke Athleta in the top-flight next season but needed to secure all three points from their match against Vittoriosa Stars and leapfrog ┼╗ejtun Corinthians in second place, after the latter completed their commitments last weekend.

Marsaxlokk looked determined to settle the issue early on and raced into a four-goal lead inside the first 34 minutes of the match.

