Bathers and beach-goers at the sandy Marsaxlokk bay have had to be evacuated after a World War Two bomb was found.

Members of the public told Times of Malta that beach goers were evacuated on Monday morning by the Armed Forces of Malta after the district police were called.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that a report of potential explosives, was made at around 11.15am and it is believed the device is a World War Two bomb.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived on site and operations are understood to be still underway.

It is not yet known whether the device is an unexploded bomb or simply the shell of an old bomb.

Old bombs are intermittently found around Malta and are typically reported and removed without issue. Last year a 15-year old boy found WW2 era bombs near the Għajn Tuffieħa barracks and took them home. The AFM subsequently evacuated the street in Santa Lucija where the family lived until the devices were disposed of safely.

During the Second World War, Marsaxlokk Bay was the base for the Fleet Air Arm with a base at Kalafrana.

According to historians, 3,300 air raids were carried out over Malta, with an estimated 16,600 tons of bombs dropped. Some 1,579 civilians were killed during the span of the war and some 1,800 left badly injured.

“Malta was the most heavily-bombed area per square mile in the world at the time," former Times of Malta editor J.P.Scicluna, who remembered the start of the war at age 12, living in Floriana, said.