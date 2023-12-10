MARSAXLOKK 3

Fernandinho 4

Bonnici 59

Akinbule 75

SANTA LUCIA 0

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak, W. Soares, Y. Sousa, N. Muscat (87 D. Zerafa), Y. Messias (75 S. Boakye), D. Bonnici, J. Walker, L. Aguirre (87 G. Camilleri), R. Scicluna (83 J. Ghio), S. Akinbule (83 A. Obonogwu), F. Gomes.

SANTA LUCIA

Celio, M. Ellul, S. Pisani, T. Nagamatsu, A. Bradshaw, J. Pisani, A. Piazza, J. Valletta (37 J. Carbone), P. De Oliveira (60 W. Alves), S. Xerri, E. Gomes (23 D. Xuereb).

Referee: Farrugia Cann.

Yellow card Scicluna.

BOV Player of the Match: Nikolai Muscat (Marsaxlokk).

An early goal paved the way for Marsaxlokk as they defeated Santa Lucia 3-0 to re-join Sliema Wanderers in third place.

This was the third win in four matches for Marsaxlokk who therefore confirm their status as one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League this season.

Santa Lucia, on the other hand, were hoping to collect more precious points following the draw with Valletta and the win over Mosta but had to concede their sixth defeat of the season which leaves them third from bottom.

