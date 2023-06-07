Marsaxlokk are closing in on the signing of Malta midfielder Nikolai Muscat, from Gżira United, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The southseasiders, who last season reached an historic berth in the FA Trophy final where they were beaten by Birkirkara, are determined to build a more competitive squad this season as the club is targeting a shot towards securing qualification to UEFA club competitions.

To this end, Marsaxlokk have been working hard to try and bolster their squad and in the past weeks they have set their sights on securing the services of the talented midfielder Muscat.

Nikki Muscat has been on the books of Gżira United for the past six seasons and has emerged as one of the key figures in Darren Abdilla’s team.

