Edgar Degabriele, the coach of newly-promoted side Marsa-xlokk, is focused on keeping his players’ feet on the ground after they started off their campaign in the Challenge League with a point following a 1-1 draw against Pembroke, even though some might even say they deserved the three points on their first outing.

Marsaxlokk kicked off a week later than the rest, with the league having been increased in size to 15 teams but they appeared to be prepared, especially after adding a good number of new signings to an already competitive squad from last season.

“I’m very happy with the squad. I can’t really think about expectations just yet because it’s only the first match of the season but I’m confident we can do well,” Degabriele told the Times of Malta.

