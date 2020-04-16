A proposal for a large complex in Marsaxlokk, comprising a football ground, hostel and a home for the elderly – each having close to 200 beds – has prompted fierce objections from residents.

Spanning over an area of 22,500 square metres, the project lies outside the development zone and is being piloted by Marsaxlokk Football Club, which wants to redevelop its existing football ground and makeshift car park.

Under the proposal, the club wants to retain its parking area and construct an overlying UEFA category 1 pitch, including a spectators’ stand, offices to serve as its headquarters and a physical preparation area.

It is also seeking a permit for the construction of a three-storey hostel accommodating up to 185 players on the inner side of the existing pitch, and a three-storey home for the elderly, which would host 194 residents on the other side facing the seafront.

The project would also include the removal of some trees as it would impact on an existing public garden inaugurated around 20 years ago, which would be excavated to make way for the old people’s home. Instead, the club is pledging to construct a new public garden on top of the home, which would be “integrated” in the project.

Applications for pharmacies were tightly regulated by law

The application also includes a childcare centre, a social club, sports-related shops, a pharmacy and physiotherapy clinics.

During the first week of the public consultation period, which runs until May 13, over 60 objections have already been submitted mainly because of the scale of the project and its location outside the development zone.

Former Marsaxlokk mayor Edric Micallef, who was among the first to object, is claiming that this proposal is an attempt to carry out extensive commercial development on public land, through “the excuse of sports”, to the detriment of the neighbourhood.

In his submission to the Planning Authority, Micallef, who is also an architect, expressed concern that “integrating” the public garden into the home for the elderly would render it “almost private”.

He pointed out that the club’s proposal of relocating the garden on top of the home would make it structurally unsuitable for any mature trees.

Micallef also questioned the need for such a large hostel, saying its size was more akin to a fully-fledged hotel, while pointing out that the proposed old people’s home was not compatible with the Marsaxlokk local plan with respect to community facilities as they were more of a commercial nature.

The former mayor also questioned the inclusion of a pharmacy in the project, claiming this was being done to make the development more attractive to the public. He noted that applications for pharmacies were tightly regulated by law as there were limits on the number of such retail outlets per locality.

Concerns were also raised that no details were being divulged on the fate of the existing pitch, which would become enclosed by the hostel and home on either side. Micallef questioned if a second phase was in the pipeline, which would include the conversion of this pitch into a pool serving the hostel.

Another objection was that if such project would be given the green light, it would negatively impact neighbouring residents who had paid a premium to acquire a property overlooking a the countryside, since it was on the border of the development zone.