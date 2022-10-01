Marsaxlokk registered their first win in the BOV Premier League as they defeated Żebbuġ Rangers 3-0 in a clash between two teams who were promoted from the Challenge League at the end of last season.

The Southseasiders were a better side throughout the ninety minutes and definitely deserved the three points. Żebbuġ, on the other hand, disappointed following some encouraging performances in the previous outings.

Marsaxlokk coach Pablo Doffo made no less than six changes from the team which lost to Balzan as he named new signings goalkeeper Marko Drobnjak, Kristian Keqi, and Juan Cruz Aguillar in the starting line-up along with Ayrton Attard, Peter Xuereb, and Daniel Agius. Żebbuġ, on the other hand, had one change as Gaetano Gesualdi was preferred to Wilker Rocha Santos.

Marsaxlokk managed to take the lead after just ten minutes. Keqi served Santiago Ferraris on the left and the latter’s conclusion was deflected by Leandro Almeida past goalkeeper Jamie Azzopardi.

