Marsaxlokk put out a statement of intent on Sunday as they put six past Mqabba at the Victor Tedesco Stadium. It was a one-sided encounter with the southseasiders in complete control from start to finish.

While the scoreline indicates Marsaxlokk’s superiority, coach Edgar Degabriele admits it is redemption for offensive problems during their first season back in the Challenge League.

“Today I’m more than satisfied with my team’s performance. I believe it was the solution to a problem we had and which we’ve been working on – getting into the final third and scoring,” Degabriele told The Times of Malta.

“I think that against every team, we’ve attacked and dominated, apart from that last game against Pembroke, but struggled to score.

“We’ve been working on this since before Christmas and I believe today we got what we wanted. Now we must work on getting away from the relegation spots because we are not a team which deserves to be there.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta