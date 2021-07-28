Sliema Wanderers are currently running the rule on Marsaxlokk FC duo Juan Pablo Morales and Denis Cartella, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues are currently stepping up their preparations ahead of the new season and on Tuesday they announced that Andrea Pisanu had decided to continue his stint as first-team coach after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The Italian has already started to try and strengthen his squad and has set his sights on Morales and Cartella who are currently training with the Wanderers squad with a view of being offered a contract.

Defender Morales arrived in Malta last season after joining the southerners from Colombian side Barcelona FC.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta