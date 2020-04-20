Almost 100 people were fined €100 each on Sunday after they were found in groups of more than three while a Marsaxlokk food establishment was fined €3,000 for serving food to a couple eating on a bench outside.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three were issued by the government to stop the spread of the pandemic while restaurants are only meant to serve take-outs and deliveries.

After Sunday’s 96, the total of people fined for breaching the regulations has risen to 646 after they were found in groups of more than 3 people in public.

The authorities continued to appeal to people to be responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued.