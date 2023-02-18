MARSAXLOKK 1

Bonanni 41

GUDJA UNITED 1

Nagamatsu 30

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobjnjak-6, T. Vella-6 (89 P. Sammut), K. Keqi-5.5 (64 T. Fonseca), C. Bonanni-6, P. Xuereb-6 (64 D. Agius), S. Ferraris-6.5, J. Aguilar-6, L. Aguirre-6.5, R. Scicluna-6, S. Moracci-6, D. Vukovic-6 (80 A. Attard).

GUDJA UNITED

J. Pisani-6, A. Prates-6, T. Nagamatsu-6 (90 S. Attard), V. Plut-6, J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef-6 (73 N. Tabone), K. Micallef-6.5, H. Vella-6, M. Muchardi-6, N. Navarrete-5.5, F. Zuniga-6.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow Cards: F. Romero, R. Scicluna, Ferraris.

BOV Player of the Match: Karl Micallef (Gudja United).

Marsaxlokk earned another precious point in their bid to steer further away from the danger zone as they held Gudja United to a 1-1 draw.

The result enabled Pablo Doffo’s side to extend their positive run to four matches and move tenth, one point ahead of Sirens.

